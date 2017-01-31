Early Dismissal for Westport Schools

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Due to the weather, the Westport Public Schools will be closing two hours early today.
All evening activities are canceled.
Staples High School will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. Bedford Middle, Coleytown Middle, and Saugatuck Elementary Schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. Coleytown Elementary, Greens Farms, Kings Highway, and Long Lots Schools will dismiss at 1:15 p.m.
For Stepping Stones information, please refer to the standard early dismissal information posted online.
