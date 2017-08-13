Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Country Playhouse presents APPROPRIATE, August 15-September 2
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, August 12, 2017

Early Call for Westport Film Extras

WestportNow.com Image
There was an early call today for Westporters who responded to an appeal to appear as extras in an independent comedy being made by filmmaker Jonathan Smith (red hat, foreground). Today’s shoot was at Christ & Holy Trinity Church where the extras appeared as wedding guests. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

       Share

Posted 08/12/17 at 10:58 AM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy