Eager Return

Thursday, August 31, 2017

Students at Greens Farms Elementary School appeared eager to return to classes today as Westport schools opened for the first day of school. Superintendent of Schools Colleen Palmer said this year’s enrollment was 5,528, down 32 from last year. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

