Sunday, October 01, 2017

Dunville’s Offers Rhode Island Chowda

Stephen Carpentieri (l) and mom Roz were among those manning the Dunville’s booth at the 10th annual Chowdafest at Sherwood Island State Park today. The Westport restaurant entered its Rhode Island clam chowder in the traditional clam chowder category of the competition. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

Posted 10/01/17 at 01:25 PM  Permalink



