Sunday, May 28, 2017

Dry Run

WestportNow.com Image
Despite a forecast of rain for Monday, members of the Westport Woman’s Club were busy today at Anthony’s Nursery, 492 Main St., preparing their float for the Memorial Day parade. With flowers from Anthony’s and Izzo’s & Sons Country Gardens, the float supports the parade theme “Honoring Our Veterans Now and Forever.” Pictured (l-r) Dorothy Curran, Jeannette Tewey, Miggs Burroughs, Miraslava Auxier (partially hidden), Allie D’Angelo, and Bernadette Stiskal. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Lynn U. Miller for WestportNow.com

