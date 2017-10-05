‘Drug Take Back Day’ Set for Oct. 28

Thursday, October 05, 2017
The Westport Police Department announced today it has scheduled “Drug Take Back Day” for Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Westport Weston Health District at 180 Bayberry Lane.
The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is being held in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
According to Lt. Jillian Cabana, Drug Take Back Day offers residents the opportunity to bring expired, unused or unwanted prescription and over the counter medications for proper disposal. Needles and sharps will not be accepted, she added.
“This national collaborative effort provides an opportunity for the public to surrender pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction,” Cabana said.
“In our homes, these substances are a potential source of supply for the increasing abuse of pharmaceutical drugs in the United States and an unacceptable risk to public health and safety,” she added.
Cabana said there is also a year-round collection bin located in the lobby of Police Headquarters, so drugs can be properly disposed of at any time rather than waiting for designated collection dates.
Posted 10/05/17 at 01:13 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Comings & Goings: Rye Deli Aiming to Open This Month
Previous entry: Promoting WHS’s ‘Tomorrow’s History Gala’
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
BE YOUR BEST SELF
CONTACT US
to LEARN MORE
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Already too late.
Not too late.
@joshuawongcf
#JoshuaWong
#UmbrellaMovement
Adolfo's Umbrellas