Thursday, October 05, 2017

‘Drug Take Back Day’ Set for Oct. 28

The Westport Police Department announced today it has scheduled “Drug Take Back Day” for Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Westport Weston Health District at 180 Bayberry Lane.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is being held in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to Lt. Jillian Cabana, Drug Take Back Day offers residents the opportunity to bring expired, unused or unwanted prescription and over the counter medications for proper disposal. Needles and sharps will not be accepted, she added.

“This national collaborative effort provides an opportunity for the public to surrender pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction,” Cabana said.

“In our homes, these substances are a potential source of supply for the increasing abuse of pharmaceutical drugs in the United States and an unacceptable risk to public health and safety,” she added.

Cabana said there is also a year-round collection bin located in the lobby of Police Headquarters, so drugs can be properly disposed of at any time rather than waiting for designated collection dates.

