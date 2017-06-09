Drug Bust Follows Vehicle Accident

Friday, June 09, 2017
Officers arrested a New Haven man on narcotics charges after he was involved in a motor vehicle accident, police said today.
Michael White, 28, was charged with the possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia upon his arrest Wednesday after officers responded to the report of an accident at the Bridge Mobil gas station, 558 Riverside Ave.
“Officers observed that the at-fault operator, Michael White, displayed extremely constricted pupils and was visibly unsteady on his feet,” Lt. David Farrell said.
“While talking to White, he began to close his eyes and drop his head, commonly referred to as nodding off, which is a sign of heroin use.”
He said that a K-9 search of the vehicle was initiated after White admitted to having needles in the car.
Farrell said the officer observed “two small bags of a white powdery substance, which was immediately identifiable as cocaine.” Also inside the driver’s door was a pill bottle with seven bags of heroin and three suboxone packets.
“A subsequent search located two metal spoons with a brown residue on them in the back seat, as well as a back pack in the trunk with seven capped hypodermic needles,” said Farrell.
White was taken into custody, held in lieu of a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Tuesday.
Posted 06/09/17 at 02:37 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Arrest Follows Return of Stolen Items for Store Credit
Previous entry: Gallery: Westport Police Special Olympics Torch Run
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East