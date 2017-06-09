Drug Bust Follows Vehicle Accident

Officers arrested a New Haven man on narcotics charges after he was involved in a motor vehicle accident, police said today.



Michael White: held on $10,000 bond. Westport Police photo

Michael White, 28, was charged with the possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia upon his arrest Wednesday after officers responded to the report of an accident at the Bridge Mobil gas station, 558 Riverside Ave.

“Officers observed that the at-fault operator, Michael White, displayed extremely constricted pupils and was visibly unsteady on his feet,” Lt. David Farrell said.

“While talking to White, he began to close his eyes and drop his head, commonly referred to as nodding off, which is a sign of heroin use.”

He said that a K-9 search of the vehicle was initiated after White admitted to having needles in the car.



Farrell said the officer observed “two small bags of a white powdery substance, which was immediately identifiable as cocaine.” Also inside the driver’s door was a pill bottle with seven bags of heroin and three suboxone packets.

“A subsequent search located two metal spoons with a brown residue on them in the back seat, as well as a back pack in the trunk with seven capped hypodermic needles,” said Farrell.

White was taken into custody, held in lieu of a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Tuesday.