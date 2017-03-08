Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
The Loading Dock brings the vibe and style of a New York City SoHo loft to the heart of Stamford, Connecticut. (203) 357-7400
Westport Country Playhouse, The Pianists of Willesden Lane, April 5-9, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Drew D. Tursi, 30

Drew Daniel Tursi of Charleston, S.C., a former Westport resident, died March 4. He was 30.

WestportNow.com Image
Drew Tursi: 2005 Staples graduate. Contributed photo

An obituary posted on the Charleston Cremation Center Funeral Home website, said he died unexpectedly in his sleep.

Tursi was sous chef at Charleston’s Le Farfalle restaurant, the latest in a culinary journey that took him to New York and Italy.

A 2005 graduate of Staples High School, where he was a member of the Staples football team that won the 2004 state championship, he relocated to Charleston after working for Louis Osteen in Pawleys Island, according to the Le Farfalle website.

Once in Charleston, he linked up with Ken Vedrinski, working at Sienna and rising to Sous Chef at Trattoria Lucca.

From there,  he traveled to New York City to work for Missy Robbins at the one-Michelin starred, A Voce.

After building upon his skill set in New York City, he traveled back to Charleston to work with Vedrinski at his second restaurant Coda del Pesce as sous chef.

Following the opening of Coda, he needed to satisfy a dream, So he packed up and left for Italy. For a year, he traveled Italy, working half of that time at the two-Michelin starred Taverna Estia in Naples.

It was there that he furthered the honing of his craft at the highest level, and immersed himself completely in the language and culture.

Upon returning to Charleston in January, he worked closely with Michael Toscano, preparing for Le Farfalle.

Drew loved being on the boat, Thanksgiving dinner, and watching his brother play in his band, Old Dominion.

Services will be held Thursday, March 9 at Seacoast Church, 750 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant, with a reception to follow at Le Farfalle, 15 Beaufain St., Charleston.

       Share

Posted 03/08/17 at 11:25 AM



Comments

Comment Policy

Previous entry: From Westport to Bridgeport

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
sponsors
Garden Party Gala: Saturday, March 11, 2017 | 7:00-11:00PM at Earthplace Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut Riverside Restoration will help get you back to normal - 24/7 Emegency Response 203-227-2655 WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org

Support a classroom.
Build a future.
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC