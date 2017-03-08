Drew D. Tursi, 30

Drew Daniel Tursi of Charleston, S.C., a former Westport resident, died March 4. He was 30.



Drew Tursi: 2005 Staples graduate. Contributed photo : 2005 Staples graduate.

An obituary posted on the Charleston Cremation Center Funeral Home website, said he died unexpectedly in his sleep.

Tursi was sous chef at Charleston’s Le Farfalle restaurant, the latest in a culinary journey that took him to New York and Italy.

A 2005 graduate of Staples High School, where he was a member of the Staples football team that won the 2004 state championship, he relocated to Charleston after working for Louis Osteen in Pawleys Island, according to the Le Farfalle website.

Once in Charleston, he linked up with Ken Vedrinski, working at Sienna and rising to Sous Chef at Trattoria Lucca.

From there, he traveled to New York City to work for Missy Robbins at the one-Michelin starred, A Voce.

After building upon his skill set in New York City, he traveled back to Charleston to work with Vedrinski at his second restaurant Coda del Pesce as sous chef.

Following the opening of Coda, he needed to satisfy a dream, So he packed up and left for Italy. For a year, he traveled Italy, working half of that time at the two-Michelin starred Taverna Estia in Naples.

It was there that he furthered the honing of his craft at the highest level, and immersed himself completely in the language and culture.

Upon returning to Charleston in January, he worked closely with Michael Toscano, preparing for Le Farfalle.

Drew loved being on the boat, Thanksgiving dinner, and watching his brother play in his band, Old Dominion.

Services will be held Thursday, March 9 at Seacoast Church, 750 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant, with a reception to follow at Le Farfalle, 15 Beaufain St., Charleston.