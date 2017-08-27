Dressed for the Occasion

Sunday, August 27, 2017
Members the Djin (gin) Club, a group within the Fairfield Hunt Club, were dressed appropiately for today’s eighth annual competition for the Gold’s Dragoons Polo Cup, a match against New York’s Squadron A Club. Gold’s Dragoons, formed in the early 1930s, was selected to honor one of Connecticut’s first mounted colonial militia units, founded in 1660 by Maj. Nathan Gold of Fairfield, whose troop was chartered under the seal of King Charles II. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
