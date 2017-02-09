DPW Head: Snow Removal Going Well

Westport Public Works Director Stephen Edwards said it has been smooth going for snowplows today as motorists are staying off the roads during the season’s first major snowstorm.



A Westport snowplow on the road today. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

Between 10 to 14 inches are expected by the time the storm subsides tonight.

“Everything is going very well, and the great help we’ve got is that people are staying off the roads; they’re listening,” said Edwards. “Today is a day when people seem to be hunkering down by the fire where they should be.”

Edwards said his department expects to put down about 450 tons of a salt-sand mix throughout town.

Though this winter has been a milder than in previous few years, Edwards said today marks the fourth snowstorm this season. Four inches fell in December, one inch on Jan. 5 and five on Jan. 7.

“Technically, it’s my fourth storm,” he said.

— James Lomuscio