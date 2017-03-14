Downtown Snow Mound Makes a Return

Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Snow is piled up at mid-day today at the intersection of Westport’s Post Road East and Main Street. The town set aside space on Main Street for temporary snow storage last December (see WestportNow Dec. 14, 2016) after years of piling snow at the intersection. CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
Posted 03/14/17 at 12:46 PM
