Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Schedule your CoolSculpting consultation now and say Goodbye to Fat! Westport MediSpa, 203.227.5437, 32 Imperial Avenue, Westport, CT
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Downed Trees Block Roadways, Cause Power Outages

WestportNow.com Image
UPDATE A tree lies across Cross Highway today in the area of No. 140, one of numerous trees downed in gusty winds and rain. The roadway was reopened at about 12:30 p.m. Eversource said 184 Westport customers were without power at 2 p.m., but most were restored about an hour later. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

       Share

Posted 05/25/17 at 11:50 AM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: Lights Out

Previous entry: Sewer Use Rate Jumps $25