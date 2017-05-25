Downed Trees Block Roadways, Cause Power Outages



UPDATE A tree lies across Cross Highway today in the area of No. 140, one of numerous trees downed in gusty winds and rain. The roadway was reopened at about 12:30 p.m. Eversource said 184 Westport customers were without power at 2 p.m., but most were restored about an hour later. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

