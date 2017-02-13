Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Monday, February 13, 2017

Dorothy McAteer, 92

Dorothy McAteer of Westport died Feb. 12 in Norwalk Hospital. She was 92.

The wife of the late James A. McAteer was born on Aug. 18, 1924 in Brooklyn, N.Y. and was the daughter of the late Horace and Isabella (Murray) Tyers.

She was a longtime member of Christ & Holy Trinity Church in Westport where she was known as the “cookie lady.”

She was also a member of the Order of the Easter Star, Daughters of Scotia, Daughters of the British Empire and the International Association of Administration Officials.

Survivors include one daughter: Joan E. McAteer and her husband James Chi of Westport and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the chapel located in the rear of Christ & Holy Trinity Church, 75 Church Lane. Friends are invited to attend a funeral on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m., meeting directly at the church with a reception immediately following.

Contribution in memory of Dorothy in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the American Alzheimer’s Association at http://www.alz.org.

Condolences for the family may be left on line at http://www.hardingfuneral.com.

