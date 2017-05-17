Drone View of Saugatuck Sunset

Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Tonight’s sunset in a drone view over the Saugatuck River in Westport. Assumption Chuch is just right of the flare, and the Levitt Pavilion is at far right. Operator of the registered drone is Ben Berkley, 13, who attends Bedford Middle School. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Ben Berkley for WestportNow.com
Posted 05/16/17 at 08:25 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Previous entry: Light and Dark
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East