Drone View of Saugatuck Sunset



Tonight’s sunset in a drone view over the Saugatuck River in Westport. Assumption Chuch is just right of the flare, and the Levitt Pavilion is at far right. Operator of the registered drone is Ben Berkley, 13, who attends Bedford Middle School. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Ben Berkley for WestportNow.com

