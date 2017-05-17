Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Summer Night on the River tickets to benefit Project Return, Homes with Hope, June 3, 2017 at 7 p.m.
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Drone View of Saugatuck Sunset

WestportNow.com Image
Tonight’s sunset in a drone view over the Saugatuck River in Westport. Assumption Chuch is just right of the flare, and the Levitt Pavilion is at far right. Operator of the registered drone is Ben Berkley, 13, who attends Bedford Middle School. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Ben Berkley for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 05/16/17 at 08:25 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Previous entry: Light and Dark