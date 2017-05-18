Donations Sought for ‘Ceremonies and Celebrations’

“Ceremonies and Celebrations,” the Westport Human Services Department’s program offering assistance in purchasing new clothing for graduating middle and high school students, is currently underway and seeking donations, officials announced today.

Now in its 14th year, the program, which responds to requests from school staff, runs through June.

“Last year, thanks to the generosity of the Westport community and the schools’ PTAs, 34 Westport students were able to purchase new special event clothing for their graduations from middle and high school,” said Human Services Director Elaine Daignault.

“In the past, this department has received numerous heartfelt notes of thanks and photographs of the proud young people as they walked across the stage or stood with their relatives on this special day,” she added.

Daignault said that tax-deductible donations to the program help to lift expense burdens from the families of graduating students.

“A donation to the program may be the perfect way to remember a special teacher or person in a student’s life,” she said, asking donors to note the teacher’s name and the donor’s or student’s name with the gift.

Daignault said formal letter of acknowledgement will be sent to the honored individual.

Checks should be made payable to “DHS Family Programs” (memo line: Ceremonies) and mailed—Department of Human Services, Town Hall, Room 200, 110 Myrtle Ave., Westport, CT 06880—or hand delivered from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. She added that if donors prefer, gift cards of any amount are welcome.

Residents who are aware of individuals who could benefit from this program should contact Patty Haberstroh, Family Program Coordinator at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call the DHS at (203) 341-1069.

“While new clothing may seem frivolous to some, to many of our students, it represents a special occasion marking a new beginning and a job well done,” Daignault said.

”Dressing kids for special events is a gift for a special time in a young person’s life. Thank you in advance for helping to make dreams come true.”