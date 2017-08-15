Donations Needed for Woman’s Club Food Pantry

Westport Human Services Director Elaine Daignault today asked for community help to replenish the food pantry at the Westport Woman’s Club (WWC).

She said nonperishable groceries and food gift cards are needed.

“For many families, summer can be a stressful and expensive time,” Daignault said. “Without the benefit of school lunches, families cut back on other household expenses so they can buy more groceries to pack nutritious lunches for their children to enjoy at camp and at home.”

She said her department has had an influx of requests for emergency food “from our most vulnerable families.”

Contributions are being accepted weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Westport Woman’s Club located at 44 Imperial Ave.

Daignault said the Department of Human Services (DHS) has a longstanding partnership with the WWC, as their volunteers “generously stock and distribute groceries and Stop & Shop gift cards for income eligible residents to pick up from Town Hall.”

She said that over the past year the WWC has served more than 150 Westport adults and children 498 bags of nonperishable groceries with an average retail value of $35 per bag.

In addition, Daignault said the WWC provides grocery gift cards, so families can purchase fresh produce or other perishable items.

Among the foods items needed are: canned hams, which are available at CVS and Rite-Aid; canned chicken; Dinty Moore beef stew; Hunt’s Manwich; Hamburger Helper, Chicken Helper, Tuna Helper; corned beef hash; canned fruit; canned vegetables, excluding corn or green beans; hearty soups, but no chicken noodle; taco dinner kits; large juices in plastic bottles; pancake mix or Bisquick; pancake syrup; cereal, but not Cheerios; boxed mashed potatoes; and salad dressing

Residents in need of assistance are asked to contact the DHS, and who have questions about the program can call Margaret Pinheiro at (203) 341-1050 or via email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .