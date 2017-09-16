Donald Sappern, 89

Donald Sappern, formerly of Westport, Norwalk and Stamford, died Sept. 14 at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport. He was 89.



Donald Sappern: former Westporter. Contributed photo former Westporter.

He was born July 28, 1928 to Sally and William Sappern in Stamford. He attended Stamford High School where his love of performing jazz piano blossomed.

He formed a popular five-piece jazz band and wrote lyrics and music for several school plays during his time at Stamford High. His pure joy was sharing his knowledge of music with his children and grandchildren.

In 1949, he graduated from the University of Connecticut, his proud family’s first college graduate. He played in a number of jazz bands throughout his college career.

After college, he earned a graduate degree from Simmons College before serving in the U.S. Army.

He was introduced by mutual friends to Judy Portner, whom he married in 1954 and with whom he enjoyed a wonderful family life for the next 63 years.

An entrepreneur at heart, he formed Donald Sappern & Company and became one of the region’s most well-known and trusted insurance agents.

Besides jazz music, hs passions were his family, golf and his friends. His wife, children (including the dog Danny) and grandchildren were his favorite pastimes.

He was a beloved Little League coach and a founding member and past president of Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton.

He was a lifelong friend who people loved to be around. His brand was a rare combination of caring, charisma and a fabulous sense of humor that he shared with the world.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Portner Sappern and his children, Laurie Sappern Gaugler and her husband Dean of Fairfield, Adam and his wife Margot Sappern of Bethel, Vermont, and Matthew and his wife Rianne Sappern of Fairfield; also by seven grandchildren, Billy, Chloe, Brian, Geoffrey, Rachel, Carly and Tobey, who gave him endless joy. He was preceded in death by his brother Yale Sappern, whose wife Pat Sappern remained his adoring sister-in-law.

Funeral services will take place on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, with interment following at Willowbrook Cemetery at 395 Main St., Westport.

Memorial contributions in Donald’s honor may be made to the Children’s Glaucoma Foundation, 2 Longfellow Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02114 or http://www.childrensglaucoma.org/support/.