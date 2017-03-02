Donald E. Day II

Donald Edward Day II of Westport died Feb. 23 at home.

Born in Bridgeport, he had been a Westport resident for many years.

He will be remembered for his many years of volunteer work at the East End Community Food Bank.

He is survived by: his father, Donald Day Sr., his mother, Jocelyn Reese, his step-mother, Jeanette Day; three brothers, Anthony (Natalie Pryce) Day of Bridgeport, Antoine Brown and Tre Day of Ansonia, one sister, Erica Day of Bridgeport; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 4 at 12 noon at Mt. Aery Baptist Church, 73 Frank St., Bridgeport, with Rev. Anthony L. Bennett, D. Min. officiating. Interment will be private. Friends may pay their respects from 11 a.m.-noon at the church.