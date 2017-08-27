Dominick M. Parillo, 84

Sunday, August 27, 2017
Dominick M. Parillo of Westport died Aug. 25 in Bridgeport Hospital. He was 84.
The husband of Arlyne Garfield Parillo was born in Westport, son of the late Joseph and Julia (Perrottelli) Parillo. He was raised in Westport where he graduated from Staples High School in 1951.
He moved to Norwalk where he was a dedicated member of the Norwalk Fire Department for 31 years. He is also a longtime member of the South Norwalk Boat Club where he loved to spend time on his boat named About Time and Long Island Sound.
A loving husband, father and grandfather survivors in addition to his wife of 63 years includes one son, Peter Parillo and his wife Dana of Trumbull, one daughter Julie Parillo of Westport, two grandchildren, Jessica and Daniel Parillo, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by one son, Michael J. Parillo and one brother, Joseph Parillo.
Friends are invited to greet the family Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East. Friends may attend a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 10 a.m., meeting directly at Church of the Assumption, 98 Riverside Ave.
Memorial contributions may be made to the CT Burn Care Foundation, 601Boston Post Road, Milford, CT 06460 (.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)) or the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492.
