Dominant Pitching

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Staples sophomore ace Chad Knight, known to many Westporters as one of the stars of the 2013 Westport Little League World Series team, was dominant today in the Staples 6-0 win over Cheshire at home in the first round of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) tournament. Chad pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and had nine strikeouts. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Chris Greer for WestportNow.com

