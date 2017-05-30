Dominant Pitching

Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Staples sophomore ace Chad Knight, known to many Westporters as one of the stars of the 2013 Westport Little League World Series team, was dominant today in the Staples 6-0 win over Cheshire at home in the first round of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) tournament. Chad pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and had nine strikeouts. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Chris Greer for WestportNow.com
Posted 05/30/17 at 06:05 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: There It Goes
Previous entry: Staples Girls Tennis Team Advances to CIAC Semifinals
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East