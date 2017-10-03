Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Tuesday, October 03, 2017

Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclaimed

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe today read a proclamation on the steps of Town Hall marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “Domestic violence, also called intimate partner violence, manifests as abuse that is verbal, emotional, psychological, physical or sexual,” he said. Residents interested in becoming involved in the Westport Domestic Violence Task Force should contact the co-chairpersons, Elizabeth Marks or Lt. Jillian Cabana, at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

