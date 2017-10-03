Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclaimed

Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe today read a proclamation on the steps of Town Hall marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “Domestic violence, also called intimate partner violence, manifests as abuse that is verbal, emotional, psychological, physical or sexual,” he said. Residents interested in becoming involved in the Westport Domestic Violence Task Force should contact the co-chairpersons, Elizabeth Marks or Lt. Jillian Cabana, at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 10/03/17 at 10:50 AM Permalink
Comments
