Dogs Return to Compo Beach Sunday

Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Dogs are back at Westport’s Compo Beach beginning Sunday.
They will be allowed on the beach through March 31 subject to restrictions, Parks & Recreation Director Jennifer Fava said today.
She said dogs are prohibited from the beach’s pavilion, playground and boardwalk.
Dogs also must be leashed in all areas except in the designated off-leash area south of the pavilion, including South Beach, Fava said. Off-leash regulations are posted at the entrance to the off-leash area, she added.
Owners are also required to pick up their dog’s’ feces.
Any violation of regulations is subject to $77 fine, she said.
“We hope everyone will follow these regulations and be respectful of other dogs and beach users,” Fava said. “We appreciate your cooperation.”
Comments
