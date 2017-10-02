Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Sunday, October 01, 2017

Dogs Back at Compo Beach

Today was the first day of the season that dogs were permitted back at Westport’s Compo Beach, and dozens of canines and their owners turned.out to take advantage of sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

