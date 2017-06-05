Dog Licenses Available

Town Clerk Patricia Strauss has announced that dog licenses for 2017-2018 may be obtained from the Town Clerk’s office.

All dogs over six months must be licensed. Last year, 2,777 dog tags were issued.

“Licensing your dog verifies that rabies immunization is up to date since the dog owner must present a copy of the pet’s rabies certificate when obtaining a license,” said Strauss.

“Wearing its license will help identify your dog if it becomes lost or runs away so it can be returned home.”

Fees for dog licenses are $8 for neutered male or spayed female; $19 for non-neutered male or unspayed female.

There will be a $1 penalty per month for renewal licenses issued after June 30. “A $75 infraction will be issued for any non-licensed dog and for any dog not wearing a current dog tag attached to a collar around its neck or body,” said Strauss.

Dog licenses may be obtained at the Town Clerk’s office, Room 105 in the Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Ave, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.; or by mailing payment and required certificate(s), (all certificates will be returned with license), along with a self-addressed stamped return envelope to: Westport Town Clerk, P.O. Box 549, Westport, CT 06881.

Licenses being sold will cover the term from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018.



For more information regarding dog licensing call the Town Clerk’s Office at (203) 341-1110 or visit at http://www.westportct.gov/index.aspx?page=842.