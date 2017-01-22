Documentarian Bill Buckley, 88

By James Lomuscio

Bill Buckley, the longtime Westport, award-winning documentarian who created campaign films for Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson plus a television series with Harry Truman, worked up until his death Friday at 88.



Bill Buckley: filmmaker, jazz lover.. Dave Matlow /WN photo filmmaker, jazz lover..

“The day he died he got a request for a film,” his wife Judith Hamer said tonight at Meadow Ridge Senior Living Community in Redding, where they have lived since 2008.

Buckley said Meadow Ridge was close enough to Westport, a town where he wanted to be but said had little senior housing.

His film company B&B Productions, which closed upon his death, was his bread and butter. It produced legal, medical films for litigating plaintiffs to show damages they incurred.

Behind the lens, however, Buckley’s true love was the documentary, such as the powerful ones created for the civil rights movement. He often collaborated with the late, legendary author and illustrator Tracy Sugarman, also of Westport.

One of his most memorable films was “The Life of Fannie Lou Hamer: Never Turn Back,” which choreographed the plight and resilience of a Mississippi black woman who in 1961 underwent an involuntary sterilization, only to rise up to become a leading civil rights voice.



Bill Buckley was an award-winning documentary filmmaker for 40 years. Contributed photo Bill Buckley was an award-winning documentary filmmaker for 40 years.

Buckley was born on May 1, 1928 in Albany, New York and grew up in Bennington, Vermont. As a boy, he attended Bennington Catholic schools and later private boarding schools.

His father owned a movie theater in Bennington, and Buckley’s job on weekends and summers was to ferret out records at the local music store to play at the theater in between films.

“He fell in love with jazz,” he wife said, a love that would stay with him to the end.

He listened to jazz when he attended Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont for two years and later Castleton Teachers College, now Castleton University, in Vermont.

“He never worked as a teacher,” said Hamer, except for a brief stint as a counselor.

Infatuated by jazz, Buckley in his early 20s left Vermont and headed to New York City, seeking out jazz clubs just as his did records as a boy, eventually winding his way to Greenwich Village.

It was there, Hamer says, Buckley landed an apprenticeship as an assistant film editor, the camera becoming his new love.

She said that over the years, “He worked his way up to editor and director, and then he became a member of the Screen Directors Guild that got him editing jobs.”



Bill Buckley teamed up with famed illustator and fellow Westporter Tracy Sugarman (r) to produce documentary films depicting the remarkable contributions of black citizens to American society. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Larry Untermeyer for WestportNow.com

Bill Buckley teamed up with famed illustator and fellow Westporter Tracy Sugarman (r) to produce documentary films depicting the remarkable contributions of black citizens to American society. (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

“Basically, he made his living making industrial documentary films,” she said.

Later Buckley focused his lens on the changing political and social landscape of his time, creating campaign films for Kennedy and Johnson, not to mention the award-winning television series, “Years of Decision,” for which he worked with former President Harry Truman.

While there are no immediate plans, a memorial service featuring jazz is planned for the future.