Disturbance at Rizzuto’s Leads to Arrest

Officers arrested a Wilton man Thursday night at Rizzuto’s Oyster Bar & Restaurant for breach of peace, criminal trespass after interfering with an officer, police said today.



Nicholas Sitinas: held on $2,500 bond. Westport Police photo held on $2,500 bond.

According to Lt. David Farrell, the incident began when officers were dispatched to Rizzuto’s around 7 p.m. at 540 Riverside Ave. on a report of a person making a disturbance and refusing to leave. The person was identified at Nicholas Sitinas, 57.

“Officers arrived and located a Nicholas Sitinas sitting at the bar,” Farrell said. “Officers learned that Rizzuto’s staff had requested Sitinas to leave as he was causing a disturbance, but he refused.

“Officers asked Sitinas several times to exit the bar, but her continued to refuse,” he added, saying that Sitinas finally began to leave on his own.

Once he was outside, officers requested his identification, and Sitinas refused, Farrell said, and then began “screaming in the officers’ faces and pushing through them.”

“At that point, Sitinas was taken to the ground by the officers and placed in handcuffs,” Farrell said. “Sitinas continued to yell at the officers saying that he is a doctor, and the officers are peons, and that he is going to sue the department.”

Farrell said several patrons of the restaurant completed sworn statements documenting Sitinas’ behavior before police arrival, which included making anti-Semitic remarks.

He was held on a $2,500 bond for a Norwalk court appearance on Sept. 11.