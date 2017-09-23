Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Saturday, September 23, 2017

Disposing of Household Hazardous Waste

Many Westporters were out early today to dispose of household hazardous waste at the Westport Weston Health District, 180 Bayybery Lane. According to Debra Barbieri, Public Works staff member, this is the first year that paint is no longer collected at the hazmat collection. Visitors with paint are redirected to the newly opened paint disposal service at the Westport Transfer Station, 300 Sherwood Island Connector. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

