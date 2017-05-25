Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Discussing Coastal Flood Risks

WestportNow.com Image
More than 60 persons tonight attended a reception at a waterfront home on Edgewater Hillside to hear about threats to Long Island Sound and managing flood risks and coastal living. Jennifer Sherratt (r) of National Flood Services, was among the speakers. The event was organized by real estate agent Judy Michaelis and attorney Eileen Lavigne Flug (2nd r), who is moderator of Westport’s Representative Town Meeting (RTM). (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

Posted 05/24/17



