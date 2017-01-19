Disabilities Commission Holds Inaugural Meeting



First Selectman Jim Marpe today addressed the first meeting of the Commission on People with Disabilities at Westport Town Hall. The seven-member group will meet the third Thursday at 8:30 a.m. monthly to discuss advocacy and support for people with disabilities living in Westport.Members include Diane Johnson, Evan Levinson, LuAnn Giunta, Marina Derman, Stacie Curran, Tom Holleman and Jim Ross, chairman. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

