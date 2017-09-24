Diana Loevy, 63

Saturday, September 23, 2017
Diana Beth Loevy of Westport died Sept. 20 at home. She was 63.
She was born in Montgomery, Alabama to Beatrice (Bea) and Jay Loevy of Longmeadow, Massachusetts.
She grew up in Morristown, New Jersey, attending Morristown High School, and then graduated the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
She immediately entered the journalism profession with National Geographic Magazine. She later became a vice president and editorial director at United Media, where she recruited talent and worked closely with authors and artists.
Subsequently, she developed the Reading Groups program for the book club division of Bertelsmann in New York.
She authored “The Book Club Companion, a Comprehensive Guide to the Reading Group Experience.” It is the definitive guide to the culture, indispensable titles and best practices of book clubs nationwide.
She followed this by acting as a facilitator for book clubs and The New Yorker discussion groups throughout Fairfield County.
As editor for The Literary Guild and Black Expressions companion websites, she created the first of its kind readers’ guide incorporating unique book-related and home entertainment content for club members.
As vice president, editorial director of United Media in New York, she acquired and launched comic strips and features for newspaper syndication.
Until her death, she was in demand as a lecturer on the reading experience.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Philip Weiner, and her son, Nicholas Weiner, of New York City.
Her funeral will be Sunday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. at the gravesite at Beth Israel Cemetery, Cedar Knolls, New Jersey. Shiva will be observed at the home of Diana’s aunt, Joyce Pauker, at 72 Terra Nova Circle, Westport, on Sunday, beginning at 5 p.m.
Donations in her honor may be made to Friends of the Weston Public Library, the Rowayton Public Library or the Stamford Public Library.
Comments
