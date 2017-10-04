Despite Pleas to Reject, RTM Approves Police and Fire Pension Contracts

By James Lomuscio

One after the other, uniformed police officers stepped to the podium tonight, asking Westport’s Representative Town Meeting (RTM) to reject an arbitration pension agreement they said represented a broken promise.



Town labor attorney Floyd Dugas outlines the provisions of the pension agreements. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

But after more than three hours of debate and impassioned pleas by police, the RTM approved the pension contract retroactive from July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2024 by a vote of 17 to 6 with 3 abstentions.

A Fire Department pension contract for the same period, which Floyd Dugas, the town’s labor counsel, described as identical, was approved shortly after by a vote of 20 to 4.

Even though the RTM approved both contracts, the rank and file of each department has not, and if voted down by either of the unions’ members, the contracts will go back into negotiation with the towns. If no deals are reached there, the next stop will be binding arbitration, Dugas said.

The rub for police is that officers with fewer than 20 years on the job would have a “hybrid” defined contribution and defined benefit plan for their pensions—despite the fact they had signed on with defined benefits.

The original idea that Officer Howard Simpson, police union president, favored was that all new hires after July 1, 2017 would make defined contributions, not those previously on the job.



Police officers listen to the debate from the rear of the Town Hall auditorium, (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

“I never knew this would happen,” said Officer David Perez, who came to Westport two-and-a-half years ago from West Haven. “If I did, I never would have come here. What I signed up for, I want to keep.”

Officer Ned Batlin, who joined the force 16 years ago, shared similar frustration.

“Sixteen years ago I shook hands with the Town of Westport on the pension I signed up for,” he said. “I just want to know in my old age that my wife and my child with be taken care of.”

“This was shoved down our throat,” Officer Scott Morrison said. “Stuff was taken away.” One of those with less than 20 years service, he said, “The right thing to do is leave existing members alone.”

Officer David Librandi said: “I find it hard to fathom there is no grandfather clause…I take it as a personal insult.”

Simpson, the police union president, said police negotiators asked for nothing from the town except to keep the current language for current employees. In the end, he said, “This was a total concession not a negotiation.”

While officers with more than 20 years are grandfathered, Dugas said changes for those with fewer than 20 would include: increasing the retirement age from 49 to 52; reducing the cost of living adjustment (COLA) from 4 to 2.7 percent; and a single life annuity with a reduced joint survivor annuity available.

New hires after July 1 would not be able to retire until 55 after 20 years of service, 60 with 10 years, and they would have no COLA.

First Selectman Jim Marpe urged approval of the agreements. He said they reflect the “fiscal realities we face as a community” and were fair to both sides.

Several RTM members said they had come with the intention of approving the police contract, only to feel conflicted after hearing the officers’ concerns. One was Jeff Wieser, who said he would abstain.

RTM member Catherine Calise was outspoken against the contract.

“They put their lives on the line for us, and the town needs to live up to its promise,” she said.

She even called Police Chief Foti Koskinas up to hear his concerns. Koskinas said he felt conflicted because as a manager he knows the town has to be fiscally responsible.

“It may not be the best move on my part, but I have to represent these guys,” he said of his officers.

Referring to the agreement, he said, “I’m not a huge fan of this,” adding: “We are definitely going to lose some excellent talent.”

RTM member Matthew Mandell initially seemed uncertain before voting in favor of the police contract.

“Is this fiscal belt tightening, or is this suffocation?” he asked. “That’s what I need to know before I make a decision.”

But in the end he voted in favor, knowing that the police rank and file could reject it following the RTM vote.

“I will not be voting no on this,” he said. “This is on the police force to vote on this.

“A no vote (by the RTM) would send a bad message to the arbitrator,” he added.

RTM member Melissa Kane, the Democratic nominee for first selectman, said she would vote no on the agreement.

“We need the best deal for town but also is fair to people who work for us,” she said.