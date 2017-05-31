Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Dense Fog Advisory Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for Westport and area, which is in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday.

It said visibilities will be one-quarter mile or less at times, especially along the immediate coast.

