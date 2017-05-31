Dense Fog Advisory Issued

Wednesday, May 31, 2017
The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for Westport and area, which is in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday.
It said visibilities will be one-quarter mile or less at times, especially along the immediate coast.
Posted 05/31/17 at 09:14 PM Permalink
Comments
Previous entry: Paving Thursday on Greens Farms Road May Disrupt Traffic
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East