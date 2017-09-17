Dems’ Solution to Combat Alt-Right: Win Elections

There was a packed Westport Library audience today for a Democratic Women of Westport forum on “How to Fight the Alt-Right” featuring U.S. Rep. Jim Himes and social media political specialist Melissa Ryan.



U.S. Rep. Jim Himes addresses today’s forum while fellow panelist Melissa Ryan and moderator Rob Simmelkjaer listen. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes addresses today’s forum while fellow panelist Melissa Ryan and moderator Rob Simmelkjaer listen. (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

With Rob Simmelkjaer, running mate of Melissa Kane for first selectman on the Democratic ticket, moderating the discussion, Himes said the emergence of the alternative right movement “has upturned politics in Washington.”

“President Trump is not a Nazi though he is on the alt-right spectrum,” he said.

The Democrat, who is serving his fifth term and is a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said the alt-right movement has resulted in the “shunting aside” of the Republican Party, minimizing the influence of leaders such as House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Panelist Ryan, a Kentucky native who said there were Trump supporters in her family, said a lot of the alt-right movement is racial.

“I think racial resentment and misogyny” are important part of the movement over time, she said.



Part of the Westport Library audience today for the Democratic Women of Westport forum. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

Part of the Westport Library audience today for the Democratic Women of Westport forum. (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

She added: “The left needs to look at Trump as symptomatic of the problem — not the problem.”

On the issue of fake news and involvement of social media companies such as Facebook and Google, Himes said they need to do a better job.

“They need to be more responsible,” he said.

But at the same time he said there is a danger of commercial companies deciding what should and should not be acceptable under the First Amendment.

As to what can be done to combat the alt-right, Ryan said there are more opportunities in consumers organizing.

“Consumers have a lot more power on these platforms,” she said.

As someone who placed political ads on social media, Ryan said Facebook alone cannot win an election.

As to fake news, she said: “Much of fake news is weaponized.”

Himes said the answer to combat the alt-right is a simple one: “We need to win. We need to win. Donald Trump won the White House. Shame on us.”



Moderator Rob Simmelkjaer (l) reacts to a comment at today’s discussion. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

Moderator Rob Simmelkjaer (l) reacts to a comment at today’s discussion. (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

At the same time, he noted that “not one” of Trump’s promised legislative initiatives has come to pass in his nine months in office.

Himes said much of the alt-right strength has come because the middle class is under stress.

They have gradually lost social mobility as in the past, he said.

Asked if he worried about Vice President Mike Pence becoming president, Himes said on the bad side, Pence has an advantage in Washington because he knows how it operates.

On the good side, “I would worry a lot less about North Korea with Mike Pence in the White House,” Himes said.

At the end of the 90-minute session, Simmelkjaer, echoing Himes, exhorted Democrats to go out and win local elections. That is the best way to combat the alt-right, he said.