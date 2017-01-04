Dems’ House Majority Slips by 1 With Resignation

By Mark Pazniokas

The Democrats’ slim majority in the state House of Representatives grew slimmer at 1:31 p.m. today when Rep. Stephen D. Dargan, D-West Haven, handed in a resignation letter, a precursor to accepting an appointment to the Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy intends to nominate Dargan, the long-serving co-chair of the legislature’s Public Safety and Security Committee, to a $92,500-a-year position on the board, filling the vacancy left by the resignation of Kenneth Ireland.

Dargan notified the secretary of the state’s office today he would not take the oath for a new term Wednesday with the rest of the General Assembly. Had he taken the oath, he would be barred from accepting a job in state government for his two-year term.

The House Democratic majority will shrink to 78-72, meaning the defection of three Democrats on any partisan vote would result in a 75-75 tie, at least until a special election is held to fill the vacancy.

