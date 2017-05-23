Democrats Seek Candidates for November Municipal Election

Tuesday, May 23, 2017
The Westport Democratic Town Committee (DTC) is seeking candidates for November’s townwide municipal races.
Vacancies are available on the Board of Selectmen, the Board of Finance, the Board of Education, the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Zoning Board of Appeals, and the Board of Assessment Appeals, an announcement said.
Those who would like to be considered, know of someone who would be a good fit for one of these boards, or have any questions, are asked to contact DTC Nominations Committee Chair Andrew Nevas (.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)), or DTC Chair Melissa Kane (.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)) on or before June 1.
Prospective candidates will be interviewed by the Nominations Committee during the month of June, the announcement said.
Posted 05/23/17 at 01:28 PM Permalink
Comments
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East