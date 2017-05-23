Democrats Seek Candidates for November Municipal Election

The Westport Democratic Town Committee (DTC) is seeking candidates for November’s townwide municipal races.

Vacancies are available on the Board of Selectmen, the Board of Finance, the Board of Education, the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Zoning Board of Appeals, and the Board of Assessment Appeals, an announcement said.

Those who would like to be considered, know of someone who would be a good fit for one of these boards, or have any questions, are asked to contact DTC Nominations Committee Chair Andrew Nevas (.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) ), or DTC Chair Melissa Kane (.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) ) on or before June 1.

Prospective candidates will be interviewed by the Nominations Committee during the month of June, the announcement said.