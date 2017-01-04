Deli Under New Ownership Celebrates Opening

Wednesday, January 04, 2017
The Winfield Street Deli is celebrating its grand opening at 13 Post Road West in space formerl occupied by Art’s Deli. Owner Breno Donatti said business has been brisk with 120 lunches a day being served. He said an indoor seating area with a 12-person capacity is in the works. Donatti also operates Norwalk’s Winfield Italian Deli, 69 Winfield St., and, since February 2016, Winfield Street Espresso & Panini Bar, 4 Railroad Place, across from the Westport Metro-North Railroad Station. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Bob Eckman for WestportNow.com
