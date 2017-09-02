David R. Smith, 88

David R. Smith of Weston died Sept. 1 at Waveny Care Center in New Canaan after a long illness. He was 88.

Born Aug. 30, 1929 in Burlington, Vermont, he grew up primarily in Lowell and Longmeadow, Massachusetts.

He was an accomplished three sport star in high school and college, earning the coveted Blanket Award from Trinity College where he graduated in 1952.

He went on to graduate from Harvard Business School in 1954, and after completing a stint in the Air Force, started his business career at National Blank Book (NBB) Company in Holyoke, Massachusetts.

He worked at NBB, which ultimately became Avery-Dennison, for almost 30 years before entering the world of venture capital in 1985 and retiring in the early 2000s.

Dave was a devout parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi in Weston and also a devoted alumnus of Trinity College in Hartford, having served as a trustee for several years and having been awarded the Eigenbrodt Cup in recognition of his significant service to Trinity.

In addition, he served as a board member of Shepherd’s, Inc. and worked tirelessly mentoring several students at Kolbe Cathedral High School in Bridgeport.

He firmly believed in the importance of education and was a lifelong learner himself. As a true New Englander, living long enough to see the Red Sox win a championship (three times) was a joyous blessing.

Those who knew Dave will remember him for his smile, quick sense of humor, generous nature and the ability to laugh at himself. He will be greatly missed. While Dave had a long and successful business career, his family always came first.

He is survived by his wife, Kareen Kanaga, whom he married in 1993. Dave is also survived by his nine children, George (Donna), Cathy Szydloski (Dennis), Matthew (Ellin), Anne Leskow (Dave), Chris (Kelly), David (Lisa), Kevin (Elizabeth), Colleen Hayes (Danny) and Maureen St. Germain (Keith) and by 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His first wife, Joan, predeceased him in 1990. He was also predeceased by his parents, Elmer and Helena, and his brothers Kent and Elmer, Jr.

Dave’s family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 6 at 10a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi in Weston.

Donations in Dave’s memory can be made to Shepherd’s, Inc., Waveny Care Center, Masonicare Home Health & Hospice or any charity of your choice.