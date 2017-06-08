Dave Mason Returns to Levitt on July 14

Thursday, June 08, 2017
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason returns to Westport’s Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts on Friday, July 14 as part of his new “Alone Together Again” limited engagement U.S. tour. The event is a fundraiser for the Levitt that will help to underwrite the more than 50 free music and performances at this summer. It will be Mason’s fourth appearance at the Levitt, the last occurring in 2013 (above). Mason is an English singer-songwriter and guitarist who first found fame with the rock band Traffic. On Saturday, the Levitt will present Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot: “Celebrating the Music of Billy Joel.” The 44th season officially opens on Sunday, June 25. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
Posted 06/08/17 at 05:08 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 96 Bayberry Lane
Previous entry: Himes: ‘We Will Get to the Bottom of the Matter’
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East