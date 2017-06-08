Dave Mason Returns to Levitt on July 14



Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason returns to Westport’s Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts on Friday, July 14 as part of his new “Alone Together Again” limited engagement U.S. tour. The event is a fundraiser for the Levitt that will help to underwrite the more than 50 free music and performances at this summer. It will be Mason’s fourth appearance at the Levitt, the last occurring in 2013 (above). Mason is an English singer-songwriter and guitarist who first found fame with the rock band Traffic. On Saturday, the Levitt will present Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot: “Celebrating the Music of Billy Joel.” The 44th season officially opens on Sunday, June 25. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

