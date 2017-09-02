Danuta Maciulewski, 57

Danuta Maciulewski of Bridgeport, a former Westport resident, died Aug. 31. She was 57.

Born April 22, 1960, she immigrated from Poland to the United States in 1972, was raised in Westport, and graduated in 1978 from Staples High School. She attended Katherine Gibbs School, and most recently worked for Suddath Relocation Systems.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 9:30 a.m. from the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 75 Derby Ave., Derby. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Derby.