Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Schedule your CoolSculpting consultation now and say Goodbye to Fat! Westport MediSpa, 203.227.5437, 32 Imperial Avenue, Westport, CT
Westport Country Playhouse, The Pianists of Willesden Lane, April 5-9, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Daniel Chan, 86

Daniel Wah Wai Chan of Potomac, Maryland, a former Westport resident, died March 8. He was 86.

Born on April 9, 1930 in China, he was the oldest son of an oldest son.  He graduated from Pui Ching High School (Macau) and Kwong Wah Medical College (Guangzhou). He fled to Hong Kong 1961.

He served as anesthesiologist at Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, Hong Kong and immigrated to the United States with family in 1968.

He was a physician at Norwalk Hospital for 25 years and resided for many years in Westport. He was a YMCA supporter and member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, W.Y. Mary (Lee) Chan; sons, Wai-Ping Chan of Alexandria, Virginia, Kin-Ping Chan of New Haven, and Shu-Ping Chan of Chevy Chase, Maryland; grandson Adian Chan; daughters-in-law, Mandy Ly, and Jana Mason; dozens of siblings, nieces and nephews in Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, Macau and the United States.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, March 18 from noon until the time of the service at 1 p.m at Pumphrey’s Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Avea, Bethesda, Maryland. Private interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to support past, present and future refugees worldwide (http://www.unrefugees.org).

       Share

Posted 03/14/17 at 07:31 PM



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: A First: Spencer Platt’s Russia

Previous entry: Tree and Wires Down

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
sponsors
Discover Earthplace! Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org

Support a classroom.
Build a future.
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC