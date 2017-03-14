Daniel Chan, 86

Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Daniel Wah Wai Chan of Potomac, Maryland, a former Westport resident, died March 8. He was 86.
Born on April 9, 1930 in China, he was the oldest son of an oldest son. He graduated from Pui Ching High School (Macau) and Kwong Wah Medical College (Guangzhou). He fled to Hong Kong 1961.
He served as anesthesiologist at Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, Hong Kong and immigrated to the United States with family in 1968.
He was a physician at Norwalk Hospital for 25 years and resided for many years in Westport. He was a YMCA supporter and member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, W.Y. Mary (Lee) Chan; sons, Wai-Ping Chan of Alexandria, Virginia, Kin-Ping Chan of New Haven, and Shu-Ping Chan of Chevy Chase, Maryland; grandson Adian Chan; daughters-in-law, Mandy Ly, and Jana Mason; dozens of siblings, nieces and nephews in Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, Macau and the United States.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, March 18 from noon until the time of the service at 1 p.m at Pumphrey’s Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Avea, Bethesda, Maryland. Private interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to support past, present and future refugees worldwide (http://www.unrefugees.org).
Posted 03/14/17 at 07:31 PM
