Sunday, January 22, 2017

Daniel B. Driscoll, 96

Daniel B. Driscoll, of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, a Westport native, highly decorated World War II fighter pilot, and Westport selectman, died Jan. 11. He was 96.

Daniel B. Driscoll: former selectman.

Born in 1920 and raised in Westport, he attended Staples High School and Pratt Institute of Technology. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a pilot.

He distinguished himself in several famous aerial battles in the Pacific.

Flying a Grumman F6F Hellcat, a carrier-based fighter aircraft, he was part of a group that downed 148 Japanese planes in the air and sank 48,000 tons of enemy shipping, according to historians.

During operations against the Philippines on Sept. 14, 1944, Driscoll made strafing runs against Japanese boats and parked planes. He was then hit by anti-aircraft fire and seriously damaged, forcing him to crash land 200 miles from his task force.

After several hours in a life raft, he was rescued and returned without injury to his ship.

He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, two air medals and several other decorations. He was designated a Navy Ace pilot and recently received a Congressional Gold Medal honoring U.S. fighter aces.

After returning home to Westport as a war hero, he entered public service. He served as a selectman from 1946 to 1949, first under Emerson F. Parker and then Albert T. Scully. He also served on the Westport Housing Authority.

He joined his father’s construction firm and designed and built custom homes in Westport and surrounding communities, until moving to Cape Cod in 1969 where he continued building custom homes.

He was an avid reader, stamp collector and gardener. And he enjoyed boating in the Westport and Hyannis area.

He was predeceased in 2009 by his wife Lenore Frances Driscoll, formerly Fran Finnegan, a Westport native; brothers Robert Driscoll and sister Ruth Warner. He is survived by his children, Thomas Driscoll, Patricia Driscoll (Nick Klimenko) and David Driscoll (Kirsten); His grandson, Thomas Eric Driscoll, brother, Edward T. Driscoll; sister-in-law, Ann Driscoll, many nieces and nephews, and his beloved cat, Murphy.

A brief service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m., in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Animal Rescue League- Brewster Shelter, 3989 Main St. Brewster, MA 02631.

Posted 01/22/17 at 12:10 PM



