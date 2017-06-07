Cutting the Ribbon at Newbook Kitchen

Tuesday, June 06, 2017
Newbrook Kitchen and Artisan Market, a paleo cuisine takeout cafe, opened today with a ribbon cutting at 37 Saugatuck Ave., next to Dunville’s. Taking part were (l-r) Matthew Mandell, executive director of the Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, First Selectman Jim Marpe, owner Cindy Hartog, and her daughter, Danielle. The store offers a wide range of gluten-free and paleo foods. At the end of the day, Cindy Hartog said: “It was a great day. We really did well, especially with our wild caught tuna sandwiches and our salads.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
