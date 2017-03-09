CT Resident Dies From Tainted Cheese, Recall Ordered

Thursday, March 09, 2017
A Connecticut resident has died after eating tainted cheese from a New York creamery, the state Department of Public Health said today.
A Whole Foods grocery store in Fairfield received the soft cheese, and the store initiated its own recall, state officials said.
The cheese is called Ouleout and it comes from the Vulto Creamery of Walton, N.Y.
Two of six people who ate the cheese contracted a rare, but serious bacterial disease, officials said.
Vulto Creamery began contacting customers on March 3 to return any Ouleout cheese after being informed of a tainted sample, the officials said.
The department said retailers and customers who have recalled cheese should throw it away.
Display cases and refrigerators where the potentially contaminated cheese was stored should be washed and sanitized, along with any cutting boards or knives that came in contact with the cheese.
For more information on the recall, click HERE and HERE.
Posted 03/09/17 at 03:46 PM
