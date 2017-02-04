Crossword Champs

Saturday, February 04, 2017
The top winners in today’s 18th annual Westpot Library crossword puzzle contest receive audience applause at the end of the event. They are (l-r) Glenn Ryan of Norwich, second place; Eric Maddy of Huntington Beach, California (the farthest traveler) third place, and Andy Kravis of Brooklyn, N.Y., first place. Last year, Ryan was the winner with Kravis — who describes himself as a “trivia writer, freelance crossword constructor, and game show consultant” — in third place. This year was a comeback for Kravis — until last year he had been champ three years in a row. New York Times Crossword Puzzle Editor Will Shortz (seen just behind Ryan) oversaw the competition. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Miggs Burroughs for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/04/17 at 05:07 PM
Comments
