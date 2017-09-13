Creating a New Sidewalk Alongside Veterans Green



Work has begun on a $237,270 sidewalk improvement project on Westport’s Main Street alongside Veterans Green. The work involves removing a stone wall bordering the Green and installing a sidewalk that will connect with the sidewalk on Myrtle Avenue, according to workers on site. During the project Main Street traffic lanes are diverted and marked by orange cones. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

