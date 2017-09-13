Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Wednesday, September 13, 2017

Creating a New Sidewalk Alongside Veterans Green

Work has begun on a $237,270 sidewalk improvement project on Westport’s Main Street alongside Veterans Green. The work involves removing a stone wall bordering the Green and installing a sidewalk that will connect with the sidewalk on Myrtle Avenue, according to workers on site. During the project Main Street traffic lanes are diverted and marked by orange cones.  (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

