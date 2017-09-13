Creating a New Sidewalk Alongside Veterans Green

Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Work has begun on a $237,270 sidewalk improvement project on Westport’s Main Street alongside Veterans Green. The work involves removing a stone wall bordering the Green and installing a sidewalk that will connect with the sidewalk on Myrtle Avenue, according to workers on site. During the project Main Street traffic lanes are diverted and marked by orange cones. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 09/13/17 at 05:07 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Unitarian Church Drum Circle to Benefit Hurricane Victims
Previous entry: Marpe Urges Legislators to Vote ‘No’ on State Budget
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East