Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Buy your tickets now, Stand Up for Homes with Hope, Hasan Minjaj, November 4, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, September 16, 2017

Cracking the Lobsters

WestportNow.com Image
Volunteers crack lobsters today at the sixth annual Westport Rotary Club LobsterFest at Compo Beach. Several thousand Maine lobsters were imported for the event, the club’s largest fundraiser with proceeds donated to local nonprofits. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/16/17 at 07:42 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy