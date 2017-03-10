Cops: Store Manager Baked in His Own Profits

Friday, March 10, 2017
The manager of a Westport bakery was arrested on larceny charges for overcharging cash paying customers and pocketing the money, police said today.
Gregory Neil, 32 of Norwalk, was charged with three counts of sixth-degree larceny upon his arrest Wednesday where he was being held at the Ridgefield Police Department.
According to Lt. David Farrell, a complaint was filed on Feb. 13 that Neil, the manager of the Cake Box, 10 Bay St., “was overcharging customers who were paying cash and charging customers for items but not entering them into the register.”
“Neil was caught on video surveillance charging customers the proper amount, but entering a smaller amount in the register,” Farrell said.
“Neil refused to explain his actions to the police, so an arrest warrant was submitted to Norwalk Court for his arrest.”
Released on a $500 bond, Neil is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Friday, March 17.
Comments
