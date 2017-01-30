Cops: Second Arrest for Saugatuck Car Burglar

Monday, January 30, 2017
A Norwalk woman arrested in November for burglarizing cars in the Saugatuck Elementary School parking lot was arrested today for burglarizing a car in the nearby Assumption Church parking lot around the same time, police said.
Jessica Sullivan, 40, was arrested early today at her home after detectives connected missing items totaling $125 from the victim to items seized from Sullivan at the time of her original arrest.
According to Lt. David Farrell, the victim had read an article about the original break-ins and “thought that the thefts could be connected, which prompted her to contact the Westport Police.”
Taken into custody this morning, Sullivan was charged with third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny and was remanded to Norwalk Superior Court today in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
Posted 01/30/17 at 12:45 PM
