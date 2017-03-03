Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Friday, March 03, 2017

Cops: Monroe Woman Violated Protective Order — Again

Officers arrested a Monroe woman on a warrant Thursday for violating a protective order, risk of injury to a child and harassment, police said today. Margaret Hyman: second arrest.

Margaret Hyman: second arrest. Westport Police photo

Margaret Hyman, 37, was charged in connection with an October incident in which a child received a Facebook message stating derogatory things about the child’s parent, police said.

“Due to a protective order already in place, Meg Hyman was developed as a suspect as she was arrested for similar charges previously,” said Lt. David Farrell.

“The order specifically says that Margaret E. Hyman is not to contact the protected parties in any manner, including electronic or telephone and not to contact the protected person’s home, workplace or others.”

In July, Hyman was arrested for stalking and harassing her ex-boyfriend, even mailing him photographs of his new girlfriend’s home, police said. (See WestportNow July 22, 2016)

“Several times in June of 2016, Hyman contacted her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend after being told by the police to have no contact,” Farrell said in July. “Hyman mailed photographs to her ex-boyfriend with photographs of his new girlfriend’s residence.”

This time officers and detectives were able to determine that Hyman used her cellular phone to log into and to send messages from her father’s Facebook account to the child.

Hyman was released on a $10,000 bond, and she is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Monday, March 13.

