Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
The Loading Dock brings the vibe and style of a New York City SoHo loft to the heart of Stamford, Connecticut. (203) 357-7400
WestportREADs Screening of In & Out” January 28, 4pm, Westport Town Hall
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Friday, January 27, 2017

Cops: Housekeeper Helped Self to Checkbook

Officers arrested a housekeeper from Bridgeport for allegedly helping herself to her employer’s checkbook, police said today.

WestportNow.com Image
Olga Rincon Westport Police photo

Olga Rincon, 63, was arrested on a warrant for the December thefts following a motor vehicle stop Wednesday for having a brake light out, according to Lt. David Farrell.

Farrell said the victim came to Police Headquarters in December to file a complaint after noticing checks she had not written totaling $500 had been signed in her name.

“The victim suspected her housekeeper, as no one else had access to the home,” Farrell said.

He added that Westport officers observed video surveillance from People’s Bank in Bridgeport where one of the checks was cashed to identify Rincon.

Charged with third-degree forgery and sixth-degree larceny, Rincon was held in lieu of a $10,000 bond, and she is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Wednesday, Feb. 8

       Share

Posted 01/27/17 at 11:05 AM



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: Westport Property Transfers Jan. 9 - 13, 2017

Previous entry: Arrest for Fraudulent Check Deposit Attempt

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi

Peak Personal Fitness, LLC -- Personal Training for Life -- (203) 454-0709 -- Westport, CT

Peak Personal Fitness, LLC

serving Westport
since 1995

peakpersonalfitnessct.com

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Register / Log in

Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up  •  Login
Comment Policy

sponsors
Discover Earthplace! Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804
Jeera Thai

Authentic Thai Kitchen

Eat In or Take Out
Open 7 Days/BYOB

165 Post Road East
Westport, CT

203-557-9799
www.jeerathai.com

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC