Cops: Housekeeper Helped Self to Checkbook

Officers arrested a housekeeper from Bridgeport for allegedly helping herself to her employer’s checkbook, police said today.



Olga Rincon Westport Police photo

Olga Rincon, 63, was arrested on a warrant for the December thefts following a motor vehicle stop Wednesday for having a brake light out, according to Lt. David Farrell.

Farrell said the victim came to Police Headquarters in December to file a complaint after noticing checks she had not written totaling $500 had been signed in her name.

“The victim suspected her housekeeper, as no one else had access to the home,” Farrell said.

He added that Westport officers observed video surveillance from People’s Bank in Bridgeport where one of the checks was cashed to identify Rincon.

Charged with third-degree forgery and sixth-degree larceny, Rincon was held in lieu of a $10,000 bond, and she is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Wednesday, Feb. 8